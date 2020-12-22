A look back at the regular season for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ football team had an interesting season. After a tough and challenging offseason, the Hawkeyes started the year losing their first two games by a combined five points, then after that 0-2 start the Hawkeyes won their final six games of the regular season.

The Hawkeyes finished second in the Big Ten West standings behind Northwestern at 6-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play.

Now the Hawkeyes turn their attention to the Music City Bowl on December 30th where they will face the Missouri Tigers.

