After a challenging offseason, Iowa football is now in a better place

The Iowa football program went through a tough and challenging offseason after alleged racial disparity in the program. There were many questions reguarding Hawkeyes Coach Kirk Ferentz and if he would remain at Iowa. He has answered most of those questions since then. The Hawkeyes have won 6 games in a row, and the team has backed their coach.

The Hawkeyes aren’t just encourage by the progress being made on the field but off as well. Players say that Ferentz has an open door, and has been willing to change the programs culture.