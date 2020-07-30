Blackwell Report of External Review shows Racial Disparity

Blackwell’s Report of External Review of the Iowa Football Culture was released today. The Investigators interviewed 111 people, but the Hawkeyes Athletic Director Gary Barta remained supportive of his Head Coach Kirk Ferentz, and the direction his team is heading.

Some of the investigators reviewed notes taken during the Task Force found that they had concerns over; Use of Slang Speaking to Black Players. Different rule of enforcement for players based on race. Different discipline for players based on race.

Some of the African American players felt like “The Iowa Way” didn’t support them. The players didn’t feel welcome, can’t be their authentic self, and it was harder to succeed as a black player versus a white player.