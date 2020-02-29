Former Hawkeye Geno Stone making an impression at the NFL Combine

Former Iowa Defensive Back Geno Stone was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I wanna play against the best in the world. I wanna be tested. I’ve always wanted to be tested my whole life. I’ve always been the underdog.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “GENO STONE IS USED TO BEING DOUBTED.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “SO QUESTIONING HIS CHOICE TO LEAVE IOWA FOR THE NFL IS NOTHING NEW.”

(Stone/Iowa) “I mean I never regretted the decision. I feel like I made the best decision for myself. I feel like I’m gonna have a great career in the NFL.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “STONE TOOK ADVICE FROM EVERYWHERE.”

(Stone/Iowa) “Most of the people I talked to they never told me to stay, they never told me to go.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “BUT ULTIMATELY FOLLOWED HIS HEART FOR A SHOT IN THE PROS.”

(Stone/Iowa) “I mean I always thought I was gonna be here, but to be here now is surreal.”

(Adam Rossow/Indianapolis, IN) “STONE’S PATH FROM UNHERALDED RECRUIT AT IOWA TO THE N-F-L COMBINE IS NEARLY IDENTICAL TO AMANI HOOKER’S. THAT’S NOT AS SURPRISING AS YOU MIGHT THINK, CONSIDERING THE TIGHTNESS BETWEEN THE TWO FORMER HAWKEYES.”

(Geno Stone/Former Iowa DB) “That’s my boy. I’ve been close ever since I stepped on campus with him. I spend a lot of days in the film room with him, spent a lot of days with him overall, talking about life and football. We have a pretty close relationship.”

(ROSSOW/VO) “HE’S NOW TASKED WITH TRYING TO OUTSHINE HOOKER’S COMBINE PERFORMANCE HERE IN INDIANAPOLIS.

(ROSSOW/VO) “THE DRAFT NETWORK’S JORDAN REID SAYS STONE POSSESSES THE TOOLS TO PLAY IN THE LEAGUE.”

(Jordan Reid/The Draft Network) “He’s kind of the least talked about of the bunch, I think, but it wouldn’t surprises me if he becomes one of the better ones. I think he’s very underrated at that spot that he’s been playing in. I love everything that he brings to the table.”

(Stone/Iowa) “I’m ready to go compete. That’s what I’m here for. I’m ready to prove a lot of people wrong. I’m ready to prove to people what I can do in the skill position drills. I mean I feel like everytime I step on the field I’m a dog. That’s my mentality.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “RIGHT NOW STONE IS PROJECTED TO BE A LATE-ROUND PICK IN APRIL’S N-F-L DRAFT. IF STONE HEARS HIS NAME CALLED, THAT WILL MAKE IT FOUR YEARS-IN-A-ROW THAT A HAWKEYE DEFENSIVE BACK IS TAKEN