Golston becoming tone-setter for Hawkeyes defense

The junior defensive end began Saturday’s game against Northwestern grabbing an interception that would eventually be the catalyst for the Hawkeyes’ shutout.

“Good players get better,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “That’s what they’re supposed to do. Chauncey is hardly a grizzled veteran, right, so he’s played on pass rush situations. Now he’s playing a lot more.”

Golston credits the coaching staff for the seamless transition from backup to starter.

“They were already grooming us, because we’re a next-man-in outfit,” said Golston. “If someone was to go down last season, we were ready. Since we were ready last season, it’s helped us coming forth in this one.”

Golston has stacked the big performances on top of each other for the entire month of October. A.J. Epenesa says his fellow defensive end has turned into a game-changing player each week.

“When he starts making big plays like he can, it’s trouble for the other team,” said Epenesa. “It’s really just playing the full game. Finish the game, starting the game strong, playing through the tough times when they got long drives going. It’s just sticking together and sticking to the game-plan.”

“The first game, it was kind of shocking,” Golston added. “I’d seen Anthony do it, and Parker, but to be out there and experience it yourself, it takes a second to get used to.”

Golston has helped the Hawkeyes run defense just as much as he’s helped the pass rush. He’s tallied at least a tackle-and-a-half for loss in each of the past four games.