Goodson getting more preseason recognition

Running back Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes rushes up field during the second half against defensive end Dean Lemon #90 of the Miami Ohio RedHawks on August 31, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Another week, another list Iowa junior running back Tyler Goodson finds himself on. This time it’s the 2021 College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy watch list.

Add this to growing list of awards Goodson is on watch for, including both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award watch lists. He was also named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and a preseason fourth-team All-America selection by Athlon Sports.

Alabama’s Mac Jones won the award last season.

Iowa opens its season September 4th, against Indiana.