Hawkeye Breakdown: Iowa beats Nebraska for the 6th straight year

Hawkeye Headquarter reporter Corey Rholdon sits down with sports anchor Dustin Nolan to talk about the Iowa Hawkeyes 6th straight win against Nebraska 26-20.

The Hawkeyes made some second half adjustments to get the win.

Iowa couldn’t get the ground game working in the first half, rushing for only 35 yards, but in the second half got things going and with 2 turnovers forced by the defense the Hawkeyes got the win.

The Cornhuskers fall to 1-4, as Iowa improves to 4-2. The Hawkeyes will travel to face Illinois next week.