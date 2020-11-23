Hawkeye Breakdown: Iowa outscores opponents 125-35 during three game winning streak

The Iowa Hawkeyes get their third straight win in a row as they beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 41-21. With that win Head Coach Kirk Ferentz becomes the 4th coach to get 100 Big Ten wins. Iowa breaks a six game losing streak to Penn State.

It was a full team effort for the Hawkeyes as the defense created 4 turnovers, had a interception return for a touchdown and only allowed 62 rushing yards. Offensively, Iowa had a good mix between the rush and the pass that led to 34 points. Iowa will take on a struggling Nebraska team next. The Cornhuskers are 1-3, and coming off of a loss to Illinois.