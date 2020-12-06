Hawkeyes make it 7 straight against Illini

The Iowa Hawkeyes won their 5th straight game of the season as they beat Illinois 35-21. The Illini got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but Iowa scored 35 unanswered points. The Hawkeyes had 424 yards of total offense, as quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns. Iowa tight ends Sam LaPorta and Shaun Beyer both had their first career touchdowns against Illinois.
The Hawkeyes made it seven straight wins against Illinois. The Illini haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2008. Iowa improves their record to 5-2, as Illinois falls to 2-4. The Hawkeyes will face Wisconsin at home next Saturday.