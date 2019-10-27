Hawkeyes shut out Wildcats in Evanston

Iowa defeated Northwestern 20-0 in a dominant performance improving to 6-2 (3-2) on the season.

The team crediting the week of preparation for their success on the field Saturday.

“The most physical practices of the year,” said defensive back Michael Ojemudia, who recorded three tackles and two pass break-ups in the win. “Going to Northwestern, we know that they’re kind of like us. They want to make it sticky, so we wanted to be the tougher team today and I think it showed during the game.”

“The tempo we had at practice this week was just unmatched from any other week,” added junior defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa. “It bled into the game and so that’s just the new standard and that’s what we’re gonna do from week to week.”

“Literally everyone was flying around, the whole defense having fun,” junior safety Geno Stone said. “It was probably the most physical practice, Tuesday and Wednesday, that anyone could have later in the season. But that’s just our identity, we’re a tough, smart, physical team.”

“If we’re doing things right, we’re getting better and improving during the course of the week,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said at the podium following the win. “That’s something we emphasize with our players, the importance of it and I think it did spill over to the way the defense, they were wired into what we asked them to do. They did a really good job during the week.”

The Hawkeyes now head into their second bye week of the season.