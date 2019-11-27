Hawkeyes talk Nebraska series

Iowa has won six of their nine meetings with Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten Conference.

“Yeah, it’s a rivalry,” said sophomore offensive lineman Kyler Schott. “You win a trophy, trophy games are huge for us. I mean, we haven’t been playing them crazy long like Iowa State or something like that, but I for sure see it as a rivalry.”

(Ihmir Smith-Marsette/Iowa Junior Wide Receiver) “That trophy just puts an extra emphasis on this game,” added junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. “Whenever you’re playing for a trophy period, it means a little bit more. I feel like it’s your rivalry everytime you go out there playing for a trophy, so yeah it’s definitely a rivalry to me.”

(Nate Stanley/Iowa Senior Quarterback) “Whenever there’s a trophy on the line, we see it as a rivalry game. You know, it will probably be similar to last year as far as how we have to fight, how we have to compete. We’re gonna have to play the full 60 minutes if we want to win.”

(Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach) “Any of these teams that border us, and then for that matter anybody in our division quite frankly, the West, to me they’re rivalry games because we play them every year. They’ll have 89,000 people there screaming, so I think we know what we’re walking into. It won’t be easy at all.”