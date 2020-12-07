Hawkeyes Tight Ends help spark Iowa’s offense

The Iowa Hawkeyes are know to many as ‘Tight End U’ and against Illinois they lived up to that name as both Sam Laporta and Shaun Beyer caught their first career touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes were down 14-0 early in the 2nd quarter, that’s when Spencer Petras found tight end Sam Laporta in the endzone for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Hawkeyes on the scoreboard. Later in the 4th quarter Iowa lead 21-14, that’s when Petras would find the Hawkeyes other tight end Shaun Beyer for a touchdown as well to put the Hawkeyes up by two scores 28-14.

The Hawkeyes made it seven straight wins against Illinois. The Illini haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2008. Iowa improves it’s record to 5-2, as Illinois falls to 2-4. The Hawkeyes will face Wisconsin at home on Saturday.