Heartland Trophy Preview: Hawkeyes look to beat the Badgers for the first time since 2015

Defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been a breakout star this season for the Hawkeyes defense, and although it's been easy for the Big Ten leader in sacks on the field, it hasn't always been easy for him in the classroom.

"So basically when I found out that I had a learning disability, it kind of hurt cause basically I felt like I had a label on my back because I wasn't the smart guy or I was stupid or dumb," Nixon said. "Things like that, and my parents helped me quickly realize that, you know, it's not that I am slow or dumb or anything like that. I just learn differently than other people. That opened my eyes to, you know, I have a lot of friends in special classes, and special ed classes and things like that back in Kenosha. It opened my eyes a little bit more to, you know, it's not like these guys are just slow or dumb or anything like that. That just learn differently from everybody else and you have to have people willing to help you learn a certain way. And luckily that's what I was blessed with. Having to fight though all of that, it was moreso the mindset that I don't have to be down on myself, I don't have to keep calling myself dumb or look at myself a certain way because I am going to a different classroom to take a test. It's all to get better. And the sooner I realized that the better I got."