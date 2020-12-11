Heartland Trophy Preview: Hawkeyes look to beat the Badgers for the first time since 2015

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a 5 game winning streak after beating Illinois 35-21 last week. Iowa will have a tough task on Saturday as they will face rival Wisconsin. The Badgers have only played four games this season but still have a stout defense. Wisconsin has not only dominated the Hawkeyes but the Big Ten West, winning 4 of the last 6 division titles. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz wants to change that. Since 2010, the Badgers have won 7 of the last 8 meetings against the Hawkeyes.
After starting 0-2, the Hawkeyes have turn around their season outscoring their opponents 186-76 during the 5 game winning streak. Kickoff will be at 2:30 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.