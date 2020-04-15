1  of  3
Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta on 2020 financial situation

(Gary Barta/Iowa Athletic Director) “We know our revenue is going to be less next year. I think everybody in America, their personal finances, their business finances, certainly the University of Iowa, is expecting revenue to be less next year. We’ve been modeling. What if it’s 10 percent less? What if it’s 15 percent? What if it’s 25 percent less? And we’ve begun to put together plans to how were going to approach that and how we’re going to manage it. Everybody knows that the revenue from college football drives college athletics. Having a season or not having a season dramatically changes college athletics, at least for next year. And I suspect that this will have an impact for a long, long time.”

