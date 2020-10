No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes did not, even though they were No. 24 in the preseason poll. The Minnesota Golden Gophers joined their rivals as the only other Big Ten team on the outside looking in after being ranked (19th) in the first poll of the year.