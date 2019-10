The Hawkeyes are taking some heat after back-to-back losses that have pushed their Big Ten West title hopes into a corner. The players said on Tuesday that the only opinions that matter, though, are the ones inside the football building.

"You know, Coach Ferentz always talks about ignore the noise, that's one of the slogans we have," Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley said. "Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. It's a free country, you can say what you want. I take it with a grain of salt because I know that the people in this building are the ones that truly matter to the success of this team."