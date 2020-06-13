Iowa Football Head Coach Kirk Ferentz press conference June 12, 2020

The University of Iowa football program has named 21 players to the 2020 Leadership Group, it was announced Friday by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

The group includes nine seniors, three juniors, six sophomores, and three redshirt freshmen. The purpose of the group is to assist in formulating policies and being involved in team decision-making throughout the year. Players were selected following coaching staff and player input.

“This group was assembled beginning with our Hawkeye Championship Captains who have shown great initiative and leadership since the start of 2020, as have all of our players,” said Ferentz. “The initial Leadership Group was voted on one month ago.

“Due to discussions and dialogue with our players, and in particular the Hawkeye Championship Captains, we felt it best to reset the model and elect new leadership to assist in formulating team policies and involvement in team decision-making throughout the year. We wanted to empower our current student-athletes to provide feedback for those who would work to be productive toward the goals of the group. That list closely matched what we put together as a staff.”

The group consists of seniors Cole Banwart, Keith Duncan, Chauncey Golston, Matt Hankins, Alaric Jackson, Nick Niemann, Mekhi Sargent, Austin Schulte and Brandon Smith; juniors Djimon Colbert, Ivory Kelly-Martin and Jack Koerner; sophomores Dane Belton, Seth Benson, Julius Brents, Tyler Linderbaum, Spencer Petras, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr.; and redshirt freshmen Jermari Harris, Desmond Hutson, and Alex Padilla.