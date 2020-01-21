Iowa Football Head Coach Kirk Ferentz season wrap up press conference

Iowa Football Head Coach Kirk Ferentz held his season wrap-up press conference and he also took a look at what’s ahead for the 2020 Hawkeyes.

01 (Adam Rossow/Iowa City, IA) “THE HAWKEYES 10-WIN SEASON AND HOLIDAY BOWL VICTORY ARE NOW IN THE REAR-VIEW MIRROR. KIRK FERENTZ TURNING THE PAGE TO 2020 ON MONDAY, NOW LOOKING FOR SOME OF HIS RETURNING PLAYERS TO STEP UP. ESPECIALLY SPENCER PETRAS — THE ODDS-ON FAVORITE TO BE THE STARTING QUARTERBACK NEXT SEASON.”

16 (Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach) “I think Spencer, especially in December, he really looked like a college quarterback. He looked like a Big Ten quarterback in practice. And again, that’s practice, but we do competitive stuff against each other. I was pleased, I think all of us were pleased with the growth he demonstrated. He seems to have all the right attributes and now it’s a matter of him getting himself ready and going out and competing.”

NATS (BREAKDOWN, WHISTLE)

(Ferentz/Iowa) “We had a really good season in ’19. I’ll complement them on that, but that was last year and that was last year’s team. We’ve got a whole new team now. We’ve got a new opportunity and the most important thing is for everybody to realize we’ve got a long road ahead us, a lot of work to do if we’re going to seize those opportunities at all. That’s really what it gets down to right now and doing everything we deem to be important. You gotta do it with purpose and if the guys can do that then we’ve got a chance to have a good football team again.”

(Rossow/Reporter) “THE PLAYERS WILL OFFICIALLY START THEIR WINTER WORKOUTS ON TUESDAY. THE HAWKS 2020 OPENER — A COOL SEVEN-AND-A-HALF MONTHS AWAY OVER AT KINNICK STADIUM WHEN THEY HOST NORTHERN IOWA ON SEPTEMBER 5TH.