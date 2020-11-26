Iowa Football meets Basketball

“During the Hawkeye’s win against Defensive Lineman Daviyon Nixon picked off a pass and ran it back 71 yards for touchdown. Nixon describes his moves on the football field as a euro-step so does the defensive lineman have any connections to the Hawkeyes basketball star Luka Garza.”

(Daviyon Nixon/Iowa Defensive Lineman) 20

“I’m not to sure what it is going to be like if we ever played basketball one on one but you know me and Luka. It’s pretty much like Brotherly love throughout. I go to the basketball games and support when I can, he comes to the football games and tries to support when he can. We’ve known each other for a while now so it’s just a bunch of love between us two.”

(Rholdon)

“If Nixon and Garza played one on one Daviyon believes his best option would be to stay in the paint as much as possible.”

(Nixon)

“I would have too, I don’t think I would have a choice. I can’t shoot very well, and he a really good shooter but I would have to keep the ball in the paint as much as possible see what I can do there.”

(Rholdon)

“With open field moves like Daviyon Nixon do the Hawkeyes try him out on offense?”

(Nixon)

“I try to get on the film as much as I can with the ball in my hands. Trying to do moves and things like that. Just seeing what the offensive coaches let me get the ball once and while. I guess my best attribute to the team is defense.”

(Rholdon)

“Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker is probably happy Nixon is staying on the Defensive side of the ball as he is second in the Big 10 in sacks and tackles for loss.