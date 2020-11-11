Iowa Football receiver Brandon Smith making it happen in 2020

“2019 was starting to look like a breakout season for Brandon Smith. The Wide Receiver was coming off a career high game against Purdue where he had 109 yards and 9 catches. But Smith had an unforunate injury which caused him to miss four games. In 2020, Smith is now back and healthy and wants to prove that he is one of the best receivers in the Big 10.”

“Just letting people know that I haven’t missed a step. Even though I missed half of those games last year. I feel like I came back faster and stronger and still able to make the plays that I made last year.”

(Rholdon)

“Brandson Smith has proven himself to be a dangerous redzone target. Having one touchdown in each of the past two games. Quarterback Spencer Petras believes anytime he throws Smith the ball, he is going to come down with it.”

“Yeah I mean you’ve seen it through out Brandon’s career he’s an outstanding player. Really good with the ball in the air. Any 50/50 ball I have confidence in him to come down and make the play. He proves himself week in and week out in practice and on the game field. He is just doing a great job.”

(Rholdon)

“Smith had an intresting journey to Iowa coming from Mississippi. But Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been impressed with the receivers progress and development.”

“He’s an extremely raw prospect, in my opinion, when we recruited him, which is probably part of the reason he left Mississippi to come here. And so he was a guy that we thought had great potential. He’s great young man, great family, and an athletic family. With each phase of his career, each month of his career, he’s been showing improvement and we’re excited for the fact that he’s with us here for the next six games.”

(Rholdon)

“Brandon Smith has 9 career touchdown catches and he looks to add to that total against Minnesota on Friday Night.