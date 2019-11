On the surface, Minnesota's "Row the Boat" mantra and Iowa's "Swarm" concept don't appear to be all that similar. But when you take a deeper look at the programs, they both value togetherness and culture, even if the Gophers and Hawkeyes are completely different stylistically.

"Every good football team has to have camaraderie and guys that are unified and playing together," Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann said. "The Swarm is what we show on the field, but I think we live it in the locker room and on the field. We're a team that wants to be together, and that's what the successful teams have been like at Iowa."