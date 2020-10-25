Iowa Hawkeyes come up short in season opener to Purdue

The Iowa Hawkeyes lose the season opener in a heartbreaker 24-20 to Purdue. They had too many costly mistakes in this one Fumbling the football two times in opponent territory, and also having over 100 yards in Penalties.

“Not going to let it stick with us, we going in next week knowing we can win the next couple games and any game after this, says Tyler Goodson, Iowa running back. “But again Losing a game like this goes into penalties and turnovers. That’s the main thing we have to work on and the fundaments of the game.”

“I thought we did a lot of really good things out there, I saw a lot of positives a lot of good plays a lot of good play, but the obvious is that there is a lot that we have to work on turn the ball over, penalties and half those penalties were major penalties over 5 yards,” says Kirk Ferentz, Iowa head coach. “Another thing that hurt us is we let 40 get going in the second half they ran the ball pretty well.”

“I think it starts with me making the makeable. But attention to detail has got us, ball security, can’t turn the ball over, bad decisions on my part,” says Spencer Petras, Iowa quarterback. “All comes down to attention to detail and practicing better.”

The Hawkeyes will try to bounce back next week as they have their home opener against Northwestern on Halloween.