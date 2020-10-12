Iowa Hawkeyes’ New Starting Quarterback



Nate Stanley ranks second in passing yards and passing touchdowns in Iowa football history, but he plays for the Minnesota Vikings now. So, who is going to be the starting Quarterback? Enter Spencer Petras. The California kid has shown great leadership and abilities so far during camp.

“I think any time we start with the offense we have to talk about the quarterback position,” says Brian Ferentz, Iowa’s offensive coordinator. “That’s where all things begin and end. Spencer is the starting Quarterback after the bowl game, and have been very pleased with his progress, his development and his growth. Throughout the course of this year.



“The fact that Nate’s gone now certainly opens the door for him,” says Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s head coach. “But we are really pleased about what we know about Spencer, what we’ve seen from him. On the field, off the field, the way he works with his teammates”

The good news for Petras is that the Hawkeyes are returning several skill players including his two starting receivers.

“It’s fun, it’s fun. That’s a good problem to have right, is when you have to target certain players and make sure guys are touching the ball, you are not going to hear me complain about that,” says Brian Ferentz. “Without a guy to distribute the ball to all those guys, none of that is going to work. So, that’s going to be on Spencer and what he can do, but so far I thought he’s handled it very nicely.”



“In all seriousness, we have a good group of players at that position, certainly with Imhir and Brandon who got thrown in before they were ready to play, and play successfully,” says Kirk Ferentz. “I think that experience has ended up playing off for them.”

We will see how Petras and this offense does as they travel to face Purdue on October the 24th.