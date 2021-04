Hawkeye fans are finally back in Kinnick. The Iowa football program hosted a spring scrimmage on Saturday and receiver Tyrone Tracy and the Hawkeyes defensive line were impressive. Tracy made some incredible catches and the D-line was constantly in the backfield. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz just wants to see his team continue to improve.

"First time we've been there this spring and even better to be there with fans. First time since a year ago in November ... great to have a lot of people in the stands. Provide a little bit of electricity for everybody and I think certainly we are all -- hopefully it's a sign that we are moving in the right direction. Been really pleased with the attitude of our players. I think they worked hard. Showed up each and every day with a good focus whether it's meetings or practice. I just think they've had a good attitude there but clearly, we have a lot of work to do. It's true in any spring. I think the fact that last year we didn't have spring practice and didn't have a normal camp makes it even that much more significant," said Ferentz.