Iowa safety Jack Koerner injured in boating accident

Iowa safety Jack Koerner was injured in a watercraft accident on Friday when he was visiting the Lake of the Ozarks.

Police say, Koerner and another passenger were on a personal watercraft when it crashed into the side of another boat, both suffered “serious” injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The Iowa Athletic Department has said, Koerner’s injuries are not life threatening.

Koerner, is a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group.