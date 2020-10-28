Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta getting help from former Hawkeyes

“The Iowa Football Program is known by many as tight end U, producing many productive NFL tight ends such as George Kittle, Dallas Clark, TJ Hockenson, and Noah Fant. Sophmore Sam LaPorta is already making an impact at the position, and getting some great advice from Iowa legends.”

(Sam LaPorta/Iowa Tight End) 021

“I’ve had a lot of convosations with both more so Hockenson, Dallas Clark, and a little bit with Kittle. They just told me to be my own person you know. Play the Iowa away, play physical, play tough, and do everything right the little things. It’s awesome to have a lot of great mentors like that, the kind to lead you a long the path that you want to go down.”

(Spencer Petras/Iowa Quarterback) 047

“Sam is a really good player, I think he has developed a lot, and it’s getting to a point where he understands coverage well, and how to beat coverage which is what we want out of a veteran tight end. He is certainly a very good athlete, he can make a lot of plays.”

(Rholdon)

“LaPorta wasn’t always a tight end, in high school Sam played wide receiver, and basketball before making the transition when arriving to Iowa City.”

(LaPorta)

“Definitely learning a new position is always tough and obviously the transition from college from high school is hard for a lot of student athletes coming in. Just the physicality, and the speed of the game. It was really hard coming in and learning a new position, coming from high school playing receiver, coming to a big 10 university and playing tight end.”

(Rholdon)

“LaPorta caught the eyes of the coaching staff last season getting reps as a freshmen tightend, now sam believes he is ready for a big jump in year two.”

(LaPorta)

“We were watching film from last year, and it just looks like. I don’t know, it looks like a competely different person out there to me. Just how far I’ve come a full offseason the wait training and watching film, and just learning the offense more and better indept. I see a significant difference in my game in the way I process things faster. I think I came a long way, I am proud of myself for that I needed to come a long way.”

(Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach) 206

“He just a good player, the common denomnaitor is that he loves football, he loves playing, he loves being out on the field. In that way a little bit Dallas Clarkish almost, Dallas made you feel good when you stand in the same room as him, he just made you feel like the guy really enjoys this environment.”

(Rholdon)

‘Sam LaPorta lead the team with 5 receptions and 71 yards against Purdue