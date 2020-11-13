Iowa visits Minnesota on November 13 as Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs

(Corey Rholdon/Hawkeye Headquarters) 01

“After a dominating performance last week against Michigan State the Hawkeyes now turn their attention to The Floyd of Rosedale. The matchup between Iowa vs. Minnesota, which last season saw the Hawkeyes upset the Golden Gophers and their previously undefeated record. This season though both teams are just trying to get back to 500.

(Jack Koerner/Iowa Defensive Back) 023

“Yeah, everybody knows what this week means. Everyone understands what Floyd means. When we do have a trophy in our building we display it in the weight room as a reminder that we are not going out to defend the trophy, we are going to earn it.”

(Kirk Ferentz/Iowa Head Coach) 038

“Floyd was in the weight room so I think that was a good reminder just that this is a rivalry game. Every game is important. Every win means a lot but it’s just a reminder that this one typically is very hard fought and nobody owns the trophy. You get to keep it for a year, or this time maybe less than a year.”

(Rholdon)

“Last week, the Hawkeyes got back to running the football. Something they want to do again against Minnesota.”

(Spencer Petras/Iowa Quarterback) 1:04

“Anytime we can mix up our formations and how we do things. It keeps the defense off balance and it’s one more thing that we have to prepare for. As you seen our run game is doing great and a lot of that is from Brian and the rest of the coaches doing a great job of mixing up our looks.”

(Rholdon)

“Head Coach Kirk Ferentz knows how explosive this Minnesota team is, so far this season the Golden Gophers are averaging 36 points per game.”

(Ferentz)

“that’s what we see on film. They’re capable of scoring 50 points pretty much on anybody. We saw them do that last year and most of the players are here from last year, and they have been clipping right along offensively this year as well. They have big play explosive capability on any play anywhere on the field.”

(Rholdon)

“The Hawkeyes try to get their 6th straight win against Minnesota on Friday Night and keep Floyd of Rosedale in Iowa City.