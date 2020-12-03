Iowa vs. Illinois Preview: 19th ranked Hawkeyes look to make it 7 straight wins over Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes come into the Illinois game hot, they haven’t lost since October. During the month of November the Hawkeyes dominated on all three phases of the game. Now Iowa will travel to face Illinois, who did not play last week against Ohio State due to an Covid-19 outbreak. But Illinois is on a two game winning streak beating Rutgers and Nebraska.

Hawkeyes Head Coach Kirk Ferentz believes this will be a hard fought football game and he respects the way Lovie Smith has built his program. Both Iowa and Illinois come into the game with two of the most opportunistic defenses in the country. Iowa ranks 4th in takeaways per game (2.7), while Illinois ranks 6th (2.6). A big key for the Hawkeyes offense this week will be to protect the football, and allow Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent to do their thing. Iowa and Illinois will kickoff at 2:30 in Champaign, Ill.