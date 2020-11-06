Iowa vs Michigan State Game Preview

There is a sense of urgency in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes have started the season 0-2, but head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t believe that he has lost the team, and he believes this group will get it right.

“As it stands right now we are an 0-2 football team, nothing about that feels good,” says Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s head coach. Um why would it? But our focus our encouragement to our players is to focus on the remaining 80 percent of the season. There is a lot of football left, and all of us know that we need to play better and hopefully all of us know that we can play better. That’s really our goal as we push forward.”

“Saturday is very important, a long with every other Saturday,” says Tyler Goodson, Iowa’s running back. “0-2 is obviously very frustrating for this team and we want to do better and we will do better. I think from now on it is all about taking baby steps and improving knowing that we are ready every Saturday to compete and win games.”

This week Iowa has put an emphasis on running the football as they threw the ball 50 times in a loss to Northwestern.

“I think we got a lot of special backs in the room, and our job is just to block for them,” says Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa’s offensive lineman. “It’s going to be tough to run the ball if we are not doing our job blocking for them. But they’ve been doing a good job of reading holes.”

“Michigan State, they are a heavy box team one high safety so the main thing for us is getting to know how the backers are playing wither they are overplaying or slow playing,” says Goodson. “And how their front on the D-lines plays.”

This week the Hawkeyes will face another challenge in Michigan State. As they just got done upsetting ranked Michigan.

“Obviously they are coming off a really big win, a great win for them against an instate rival,” says Ferentz. “That’s always a big thing a trophy game. So, they certainly played well last week deserved to win and the big thing is that they are playing well and they are playing hard for the new staff. Things are kind of coming very well for them.”

“Great defense you know they are going to play hard. They are going to come off the ball, and we are just going to have to be ready to go,” says Linderbaum. “Just like every week, we are in the Big 10. We are going to see good linemen and linebackers, and good secondary. We know that coming in, we have to have a good week in practice which I think we are. Get ready to go on Saturday.”

Iowa looks to get it’s first win of the season as they take on Michigan State at home this Saturday.