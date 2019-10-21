Iowa’s Moss gets redemption against Purdue

Riley moss was exposed as a freshman cornerback last year at Purdue, but he got some redemption Saturday night against the Boilermakers.

“I always head it in the back of my mind that this was never gonna happen again,” said the sophomore corner.



Head coach Kirk Ferentz says Moss has shown great improvement over the last year. “The credit goes to him, though,” Ferentz said following the win. “Experience doesn’t count unless you make it work for you.”

Moss’ third-quarter interception sparked the black and gold, who went on to win 26-20. Moss says last year’s hiccup taught him to keep a short memory.

“I was happy after that first pick, but on the sideline I was thinking to myself that you’ve got to stay in it,” said Moss. “It’s just one play. Your teammates need you and stuff, so that’s kind of my mentality. Stay in it and stay focused.”

Moss was headed for more playing time earlier this season before a hip injury knocked him out. It was an injury that nearly ended his sophomore campaign.

“It could have been more serious,” added Moss. “I was pretty close to dislocating my hip and then I just did whatever the training staff told me to do and did it to the best of my ability to get back as soon as possible.”

“He was really coming on in camp, doing some good things,” said Ferentz. “Then when we lost him to injury. That hurt us a little bit. Not only defensively, but also special teams-wise.”

Moss and the Iowa secondary have gotten healthier, but younger, in recent weeks. They now travel to another Big Ten West foe, Northwestern, looking to end a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

