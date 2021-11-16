Kirk Ferentz discusses Iowa’s QB situation

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a win over Minnesota, 27-22, and have won their last two games.

In both of those games Alex Padilla played well for the Hawkeyes, stepping in for starting quarterback Spencer Petras, who has been out with a shoulder injury.

Now, with Petras getting close to being healthy again, it brings up the question who should start for Iowa at quarterback.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said, “they haven’t had that conversation yet.” Padilla has been taking reps with the first team, and Petras has been taking reps with the second team.

Ferentz also said, “We are comfortable with both guys.”

Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) plays Illinois (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m.