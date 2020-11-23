Kirk Ferentz gets 100th Big Ten win as the Hawkeyes dominate the Nittany Lions for their third straight victory

The Iowa Hawkeyes are on a winning streak after beating Penn State in Happy Valley 41-21. Iowa gets it’s first victory against Penn State since 2010. After losing the first two games of the season, the Hawkeyes have outscored their opponents 125-35.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes forced 4 takeaways including a Daviyon Nixon interception return for a touchdown. The defense also stopped the run only allowing the Nittany Lions to rush for 62 yards. Offensively, Iowa rushed the ball well using both Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson. The Hawkeyes improve their record to 3-2, and will come back home to take on Nebraska on Friday.

