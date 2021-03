Electrifying. That's the word you can describe Ihmir Smith-Marsette's career at Iowa, the receiver can do it all but in the NFL Smith-Marsette believes he has to make an immediate impact as a returner.

"Right now, starting off I think I'll be a special team's guy, returner. Whether that's punt, kickoff return. I fit into that role, I feel like that will be my first role given at the next level, well not given but earned at the next level. Then you know potentially working into the offense whether it's gadget plays, even becoming a number 2, number 1 receiver but I know for sure I am starting off in a special team's role, then I'm working my way into the offense" said Smith-Marsette.