Senior quarterback Nate Stanley completed passes to ten different receivers in the Hawkeyes' 38-14 win over Miami (OH).

"It just makes us a better football team," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Last year I know there's a lot of focus on the tight ends for obvious reasons. Those guys were exceptional players and talents. We weren't as good at the other spots, but I think we're a little stronger just overall right now."