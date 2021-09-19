No. 5 Iowa beats Kent State 30-7

No. 5 Iowa (3-0) beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes’ defense, which had forced seven turnovers in the first two games, got a first-quarter safety when a bad snap went over Kent State’s quarterback Dustin Crum’s head and was sacked in the end zone to give the Hawkeyes a 2-0 lead.

Tyler Goodson lead the way for the Hawkeyes with a career-high 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Iowa’s victory.

Goodson’s first score came on a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Goodson scored his third on a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish out the day.

The Hawkeyes continued their streak of forcing turnovers, as Kent State running back Bryan Bradford had the ball knocked away at the 1-yard line and cornerback Riley Moss recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

The Hawkeyes have held their opponents to 24 points or under in 25 consecutive games, this is the longest current streak among Power 5 schools.

Iowa returns home next week to take on Colorado State.