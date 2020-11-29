Second half adjustments leads to Hawkeyes win over Cornhuskers

The Iowa Hawkeyes get their 4th straight win in a row as they beat Nebraska 26-20. It wasn’t an easy win for the Hawkeyes as they were down 20-13 in the second half. But the team made some adjustments and grinded out in the win. Iowa couldn’t get the ground game working in the first half rushing for only 35 yards, but in the second half got the ground game going and with 2 turnovers forced by the defense the Hawkeyes got the win.

It’s the 6th straight season Iowa has beaten Nebraska. The Cornhuskers fall to 1-4, as Iowa improves to 4-2. The Hawkeyes will travel to face Illinois next week.