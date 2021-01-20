The impact of Covid-19 on Iowa Athletics

Covid-19 has impacted Hawkeyes athletics in many different ways. Four Division I sports were cut in August: men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis.

The Big Ten football season was postponed until October 25. The Hawkeyes played the first eight games of the season but the last two (Michigan and the TransPerfect Music City Bowl) were canceled.

Last year, the wrestling and basketball seasons were cut short due to the pandemic. So far this season, the men’s basketball team has postponed two games (Jan. 14 vs Michigan State, and Jan 24 vs. Nebraska). The women’s team has postponed 3 games (at Ohio State Dec. 19, at Maryland Jan. 21, and at Rutgers Jan. 24).

Iowa continues to go through all of the protocols and both the basketball and wrestling programs want to finish their seasons.