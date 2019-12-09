The Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Holiday Bowl

The last time the Hawks and USC matched up on the football field, there were a bunch of oranges on the line at the 2003 Orange Bowl in Miami. This year San Diego is the destination. The Holiday Bowl for the first time since 1991, where the Hawks have the opportunity to match-up once again with one of the biggest brands in college football. “When people think of college football, they think of Alabama, USC and schools like that…. It’s exciting. says, A.J. Epenesa. They’re a big-name school, big-name program with good athletes. They always produce great talent and so I’m excited for the opportunity to be able to play these guys.” Ihmir Smith-Marsette said, “Just being able to match up with them, I’m looking forward to it. A lot of eyes, you know, USC, you got a lot of big names that came from that school. So just being able to go out there and match-up with them, show what the Big Ten is all about, is pretty big and I’m ready to do that.”

Michael Ojemudia, said “Just playing big names like that, you know, Iowa is always going to be the underdog. If we can go out there with that mentality and show the world what we’re about, it’s definitely gonna be a legitimate win for us.” The Hawks are 2-0-1 in the three previous trips to the Holiday Bowl. They’ll look to extend their bowl game winning streak to three games and also win 10 games in a season for the 6th time under Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

