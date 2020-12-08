The Iowa Hawkeyes defense continues its dominating play

The Iowa Hawkeyes defense continued their dominate play against Illinois, for the 21st straight game the Hawkeyes defense has not allowed more than 25 points. That’s the longest streak in the nation. During the Hawkeyes 5 game winning streak, the unit is only allowing 15 points per game. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz stated that he wanted to build a good defense when he got to Iowa, and that’s been the case. His defenses have consistently been one of the best not only in the Big 10 but in the nation.

A big reason for the Hawkeyes success this season has been the play of defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. The Big 10 leader in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (13) has not only played well on the field but has become a vocal leader for the Hawkeyes defense. Nixon has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the best defensive player in the country. Iowa will take on Wisconsin on Saturday at 2:30