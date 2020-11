One of the strengths for this Iowa Hawkeyes football team has been the play of their special teams. Whether it's been punter Tory Taylor or punt returner Charlie Jones, the unit always seems to get an edge. But it's been a rough few weeks for Keith Duncan. The all-time leader in field goal percentage in Iowa history isn't letting a few misses hurt his confidence.

"I started off fairly well I'd say, 4 out of 4," Duncan said. "But then obviously kind of disappointed in the last two games. Kind of watching the Masters this week, I am a big golf guy. I saw Tiger Woods hit a 10 on a par 3 that he's played probably hundreds of times. He has probably hit that club hundreds of times. Then he ended up finishing I think 5 under in his next 6 holes. So, that basically comes down to how you respond, how you carry yourself mentally and physically and that's what I'm looking for."