Tuesday, Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren announced that the conference was cancelling football for the fall. The Hawkeyes players, coaches and fans were left confused, angered, and left with many questions. The parents of the Iowa football players have sought out answers.

On Friday, the group of 60 plus parents wrote a letter to Kevin Warren asking him to reconsider. The letter list concerns of mental health, a plan for the spring, and reasons why the commissioner decided to cancel.