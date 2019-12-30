Time of possession was key for Hawkeyes Holiday Bowl win

Hawkeye nation is still enjoying the aftermath of Iowa’s Holiday Bowl win over Southern Cal. One of the Keys in the win was the Hawks ability to sustain drives, the Black-And-Gold had three drives of ten plays or more, over 230 yards and 22 minutes in time of possession.

“Being able to sustain drives and go out there and finish them, that’s big.” Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa Junior Wide Receiver say, “It wasn’t big for us in the beginning of the season, finishing drives. it goes to show when we finish drives we can put a lot of points on the board, and we can play with anybody.”

“We felt confident that we’d be able to be physical with these guys. It starts up front.” says, Iowa Senior Quarterback Nate Stanley. “The offensive line did a great job giving me time up front in the passing game, opened up holes for our guys. We had that one drive that was 90 yards, 14 plays, seven minutes. That just goes to show the mentality our offensive line has.”

“When we get rolling like that, it’s kinda nice.” says, Iowa Junior Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs. “Sometimes you’ll see guys on the sidelines, ‘run it again’, I know that’s like stuff you see in movies, but that’s how we feel sometimes when we get the run game, it’s really nice.”



