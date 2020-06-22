University of Iowa pausing football ticket sales as it works to reduce capacity inside Kinnick in 2020

The University of Iowa Athletics Department says it is pausing football season ticket sales at the end of the month as officials work on a plan for limited capacity seating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UIAD announced on Monday that it will pause season ticket purchases and renewals after June 30th. Other ticket packages and single-game ticket purchases are being paused as well. The Hawkeye Express train will not operate during the 2020 season due to plans for limited capacity.

“With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans,” UI Athletic Director Gary Barta via press release.

The school also plans to go digital-only for tickets and parking passes. No physical tickets or passes will be printed and mailed as in years past. Fans will have their tickets and passes scanned on a mobile device only.

On Monday the University of Iowa announced that 9 more people in the athletics department have tested postive for COVID-19. This could include student-athletes, coaches and staff. UIAD says 12 members of the department have tested positive since testing began in late May. 374 tests have come back negative.