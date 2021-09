The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) kicked off their 2021 season with a big 34-6 win against the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) Saturday afternoon.

Senior Riley Moss, intercepted a pass from Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and took it all the way back for a touchdown. It was his first of two pick sixes on the day. From there, it was all about the defense, forcing Penix Jr. into throwing three interceptions.