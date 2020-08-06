Who’s Next in Line to Start at Quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Nate Stanley had a great Career as the Quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. But who’s going to replace him? In comes 4 star recruit Spencer Petras, Petras is big, he’s tall, and he has a cannon of an arm, and his teammates are excited to work with him.



“I definitely feel like Spencer is a natural leader. Just being behind Nate for two years, he shows a lot of characteristics that Nate had, says,” Brandon Smith, Iowa Wide Receiver. “He’s not afraid to be vocal. And you know Nate, he was not the most rara guy but he will tell you pick it up or if you need some encouraging words. Like he will be that guy for you. I definitely think that Spence, has those characteristics as well, and he has a strong arm. He’s a big guy so um, he is definitely Quarterback fit.”



“Yeah, I live with Petras. Going on my second year, you know he is a great guy,” says, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Center. “That’s all I can really say. He is just a special dude. Um he is one of my best friends, and I am excited for what’s ahead of him, and what he brings to the table.”



The Hawkeyes are scheduled to start practice on August the 7th.