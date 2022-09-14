Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery issued a statement after videos he and former Hawkeyes football player and assistant Bob Stoops made for fans went viral this week.

“I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer,” McCaffery said. “I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.”

Cameo is a service that allows people to get personalized messages from celebrities for a set price. You can get a quick happy birthday… a note of congrats… and apparently clever trolling of your struggling football team.

Both McCaffery and Stoops seemingly thought they were recording messages of encouragement to someone named Brian, but it turns out this Brian’s story is very similar to the embattled Hawkeyes offensive coordinator, the son of Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz.

Stoops, the former Oklahoma football coach who has never hidden his love for his alma mater, had his video make the rounds first:

“Listen, I know you’ve had a tough two or three years, but the good news is your family still supports you buddy. Especially your dad. He wants you to know that. Even though everyone else seems to be against you, sometimes the best advice is to break free from the family business.”

So someone set up Bob Stoops on cameo… pic.twitter.com/Cg3fR2CqEG — . (@XAVlERNWANKPA) September 13, 2022

Then McCaffery’s message to “Brian” surfaced: “I wanted to reach out and let you know that all of us in the Hawkeye family are thinking about you. Your family loves you. Your dad loves you. The Hawkeyes love you. Maybe thinking about making a move back to New England [where Brian Ferentz coached before coming to Iowa], but wherever you go, wherever you are, the Hawkeye family will always be with you.”

Here is the Fran video pic.twitter.com/2N7zwhrrNB — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) September 13, 2022

The Hawkeyes are last in all of college football in total offense and scoring offense.

But perhaps the bright side in all of this is that the Coaches vs. Cancer charity scored.

$60 to cancer research is a fair price for the troll tbh https://t.co/bgekjFOExP — Patrick McCaffery (@patrickmccaff22) September 13, 2022

