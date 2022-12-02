Hawkeyes running back Gavin Williams announced on social media Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

“The connections I’ve made during my time here will truly last a lifetime,” Williams said.

The sophomore started two games and appeared in 11 for Iowa, rushing 43 times for 138 yards and catching nine passes for 44 yards.

In 2021, Williams played in 14 games — starting one — and had 65 rushes for 305 yards and nine catches for 47 yards.

