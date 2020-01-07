Hawkeyes’ Geno Stone declares for NFL Draft

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 16: Defensive back Geno Stone #9 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a tackle during the second half on wide receiver Tyler Johnson #6 of the Minnesota Gophers on November 16, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa safety Geno Stone on Monday became the first — but surely not the last — Hawkeyes football player to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

“After serious discussion with my family, confidantes and coaches (and a lot of prayers), I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft!” Stone said in a post to Twitter, along with a “Thank you Hawkeye Nation!”

Here is his full announcement:

Thank you Hawkeye Nation ! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/5fevCAa6hs — Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) January 6, 2020

Immediately after Iowa’s 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC, Stone said the decision was an “emotional” one, but the more he talked about it, the more his intentions seemed clearer — or at least which way he was leaning.

Geno Stone says he gets emotional when people ask him about leaving early for the NFL. "It's been a great ride, but I've gotta see what I can do that's best for me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/F69InyJd63 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 28, 2019

Stone recorded 70 tackles — 46 solo — and one interception this season after recording 39 (29 solo) last year with 4 INTs last year, including one for a touchdown.

Geno Stone's pick-six was a huge play in what almost became a legendary sequence of events in the #Hawkeyes loss to #PennState. The PA native's emergence in Iowa's nickel package the past few weeks shouldn't be overlooked.https://t.co/Wp7KfUOICY — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 29, 2018

My view of Geno Stone's 24-yard interception return for a touchdown that pulled the #Hawkeyes to within 27-24 w/ 10 to play. "When I cut it back around, I saw I had more room & that's when I knew I could take it for 6." @AdamJRossow has more at @HawkeyeHQ: https://t.co/eWSYMrUSWB pic.twitter.com/oech7h2yDu — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 29, 2018

Stone was named to the All-Big Ten second team by conference coaches.

Coaches honor #Hawkeyes A.J. Epenesa (1st), Geno Stone (2nd) and Michael Ojemudia (3rd) as All-Big Ten. https://t.co/RnU0O61unc — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 3, 2019

