Hawkeyes’ Geno Stone declares for NFL Draft

Iowa safety Geno Stone on Monday became the first — but surely not the last — Hawkeyes football player to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft.
“After serious discussion with my family, confidantes and coaches (and a lot of prayers), I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft!” Stone said in a post to Twitter, along with a “Thank you Hawkeye Nation!”
Here is his full announcement:
Immediately after Iowa’s 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over USC, Stone said the decision was an “emotional” one, but the more he talked about it, the more his intentions seemed clearer — or at least which way he was leaning.
Stone recorded 70 tackles — 46 solo — and one interception this season after recording 39 (29 solo) last year with 4 INTs last year, including one for a touchdown.
Stone was named to the All-Big Ten second team by conference coaches.
