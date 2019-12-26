Hawkeyes get cozy with animals at the San Diego Zoo

The Hawkeyes football team took a Christmas Day excursion to the San Diego Zoo as part of the 2019 Holiday Bowl Festivities.

Four players were able to get up-close-and-personal with animals. They got to see three exotic animals, even getting to pet a two-toed sloth from the Amazon rainforest.

“I didn’t think I had it in me to touch it, but I did it,” said senior Cedrick Lattimore. “I was proud of myself for touching it. It was kind of hairy and rough … real rough.”

The players also got to see a legless lizard, which looked a lot like a snake, along with an African pigmy falcon.

“I have not interacted with any animals like that before. I have been to the Zoo, but not totally up close and personal. I think I have held a snake once on vacation something like that, but it was cool,” said junior Nick Niemann.

“I had never touched a sloth before, but it was really unbelievable what these people are doing,” said senior Levi Paulsen. “It is good to come experience that in more detail, because you never know that a sloth in South America is threatened by the logging industry or whatever it may be. It is really touching.”

Both Levi and twin brother Landan are avid outdoorsmen. They also had a family connection to the zoo.

“Me and Levi’s cousin used to work here at the San Diego Zoo and then he moved back. He’s at Henry Doorly now in Omaha,” said Landan. “I texted him and said, ‘do you know anyone here?’ and he said yeah and he primarily worked with elephants. He said go see the elephant people, they’d be glad to have you. We’ll see where it leads … we might go over there.”

The familial ties and passion for the outdoors made it a perfect match for the two seniors to be able to interact with the animals and wander the zoo.

“It’s unbelievable what they do. Hats off to those guys, because just like us, college students, loving football, those guys are really passionate about what they do,” said Levi. “They’re passionate about the animals and the long-term success that is potentially in their hands. I think it’s pretty cool.”