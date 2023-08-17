Beth Goetz inherits a number of unique situations within the Iowa athletic department: A department-wide gambling investigation, building a successful collective that would attract student athletes and a wonky contract stipulation.

For the first time in 17 years, Gary Barta is no longer the Hawkeyes athletic director. Beth Goetz will get the opportunity to prove herself as the interim AD. She’s been on the job since August 2.

One thing she wanted to establish early: A positive relationship with the Iowa Swarm collective and CEO Brad Heinrichs.

“What Brad’s team has done has really given us a chance to be really successful,” Goetz said. “If you look across the country, many of the other collectives didn’t quite have the same success right out of the gate. I think they’ve been very thoughtful there and his team is almost in daily conversation.”

Goetz has a background as a student-athlete, coach and executive. Here’s a complete list of her journey from assistant coach to Iowa athletic director.

2022-June 2023: Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer, University of Iowa

2018-22: Director of Athletics, Ball State

2016-18: Chief Operating Officer/SWA, UConn

2015-16: Interim Director of Athletics, Minnesota

2013-15: Deputy Athletics Director/SWA, Minnesota

2008-13: Associate Athletic Director/SWA, Butler

2001-08: Assistant Athletic Director/SWA, Missouri-St. Louis

1997-2008: Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Missouri-St. Louis

1996: Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach, Missouri-St. Louis

“There’s really nothing I want more than our young men and young women to have the same experience,” Goetz said. “It taught me confidence, it taught me that, ‘Hey, when something doesn’t go your way, you’re going to have to get back up and try it again.’ And how to be a part of the team.”

She also addressed the gambling investigation and how the program is educating student athletes on the risks involved in gambling.

“We do think there’s going to have to be an evaluation of how these rules are applied from an NCAA level,” Goetz said. “We absolutely want to try to continue to find ways to make sure student athletes understand the impact, the risks and rules that are associated with sports gambling.”

Gary Barta was Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor, with nepotism laws in mind. Goetz now takes over that same role, and the 25 points per game contract stipulation is still intact.

“We won some ugly games as a coach, and I never gave any of them back,” Goetz said. “I’m confident, I know they’re excited. I know you all have now had a chance to see that team. We’re excited about what they’re going to do on the field.

“We understand that situation is unique, we understand it’s going to be talked about a lot, but it’s just not something we’re going to be thinking about.”

The university stated months ago they will conduct a national search for a permanent athletic director sometime in early 2024.

